01:53 PM | 4 May, 2021
First female workers seen at Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has appointed the first female staff workers at the Holy Kaaba to perform several duties.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has hired first female workers to facilitate women pilgrims.

At least 1,500 female workers have been posted in different departments. A total of 600 women have been selected for the Technical and Service Affairs Agency while the rest have been deployed in other departments.

The batch of women will manage electric vehicles, Zamzam watering unit, guidance and intellectual affairs, administrative affairs, public relations, media and communication and the General Department of Internal Auditing.

Last month in April, the interior ministry of the Kingdom published photos of female security officers for marking the recent historic reforms of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman under Saudi Vision 2030.

