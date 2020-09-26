Nawaz Sharif shares speech of sacked IHC judge who spoke against spy agency

LAHORE – Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shared a video featuring a chunk of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge’s speech in which he had accused intelligence agencies of meddling in judicial affairs.

The video, which also carries content against the ongoing accountability drive, has been shared by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo on his Twitter handle.

In caption, the convicted prime minister, who is in London for treatment, wrote: “This is the reality of the accountability through which your [public] three-time elected prime minister was victimized, punished and declared fugitive”.

He further said that the country has been brought to its knees in a desire to give me punishment.

The PML-N supremo warned that they will not let anyone to play with this country anymore.

In the speech, which has been added in the video by Nawaz Sharif, ex-Justice Shaukat Siddiqui accused the intelligence agency of interfering in the judicial matters.

یہ ہے حقیقت اس احتساب کی جس کے ذریعے آپ کے تین بارمنتخب وزیر اعظم کو انتقام کا نشانہ بنایا گیا، سزائیں دلوائیں گئیں اور اشتہاری قرار دیا گیا۔ مجھے سزا دیتے دیتے ملک کو ڈبو دیا۔ اب ہم اس ملک کو مزید تماشہ نہیں بننے دیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/OxkpZxTv5p — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) September 26, 2020

He had made the speech two years ago and he was removed as IHC judge due to the misconduct after his speech surfaced.

The video also carries statement of JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri claiming that they were called by the military leadership during their sit-in in Islamabad.