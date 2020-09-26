Pakistan gets title of ‘Champion for Nature’ from WEF

Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam will receive the award for Pakistan
Web Desk
07:15 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Pakistan gets title of ‘Champion for Nature’ from WEF
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that world acknowledges Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for environmental protection as World Economic Forum (WEF) awards the title of "Champion for Nature" to Pakistan.

In a brief statement on social media networking site, he said that Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam will receive the award for Pakistan.

He said that it is a recognition of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for Clean and Green Pakistan.

More From This Category
Ministers, bureaucrats’ meetings with military ...
10:18 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
All Sindh schools including pre-primary reopen ...
09:55 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes World Tourism Day with focus on ...
11:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Hindus demand Pakistan take India to ICJ over ...
10:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Pakistan backs Azerbaijan, says Armenia must stop ...
09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal ...
08:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actor Dominic Purcell hints ‘Prison Break 6’ is on the way
07:07 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr