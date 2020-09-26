Pakistan gets title of ‘Champion for Nature’ from WEF
Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam will receive the award for Pakistan
07:15 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that world acknowledges Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for environmental protection as World Economic Forum (WEF) awards the title of "Champion for Nature" to Pakistan.
In a brief statement on social media networking site, he said that Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam will receive the award for Pakistan.
He said that it is a recognition of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for Clean and Green Pakistan.
