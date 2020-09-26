Talal Chaudhry finally speaks up about fighting incident near female MNA’s house
Web Desk
07:43 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Talal Chaudhry finally speaks up about fighting incident near female MNA’s house
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry has termed media reports about being roughing up by brothers of a female MNA’s brothers over harassing their sister baseless. 

In a statement, Chaudhry said that the incident has nothing to do with any female lawmaker. 

Earlier today, reports said that the PML-N leader was beaten up near house of PML-N's MNA Ayesha Rajab Baloch in Faisalabad. During the incident, Chaudhry suffered arm fracture and other injuries. He is currently under treatment at a hospital in Lahore. 

PMLN's Talal Ch hospitalised after Faisalabad attack (VIDEO)

As the video of the incident surfaced, some PTI leaders – Dr Shehbaz Gill and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan – claimed that  the PML-N leader was involved in harassing his party’s lawmaker. 

Talal Chaudhry in his initial statement requested media to avoid giving any controversial news until he issues a detailed reply on it. 

He asked media that dignity and respect of all mothers, sisters and daughters should be observed. 

He condemned government representatives for politicizing the matters. 

More From This Category
Ministers, bureaucrats’ meetings with military ...
10:18 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
All Sindh schools including pre-primary reopen ...
09:55 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes World Tourism Day with focus on ...
11:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Hindus demand Pakistan take India to ICJ over ...
10:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Pakistan backs Azerbaijan, says Armenia must stop ...
09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal ...
08:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actor Dominic Purcell hints ‘Prison Break 6’ is on the way
07:07 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr