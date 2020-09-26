Talal Chaudhry finally speaks up about fighting incident near female MNA’s house
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry has termed media reports about being roughing up by brothers of a female MNA’s brothers over harassing their sister baseless.
In a statement, Chaudhry said that the incident has nothing to do with any female lawmaker.
Earlier today, reports said that the PML-N leader was beaten up near house of PML-N's MNA Ayesha Rajab Baloch in Faisalabad. During the incident, Chaudhry suffered arm fracture and other injuries. He is currently under treatment at a hospital in Lahore.
As the video of the incident surfaced, some PTI leaders – Dr Shehbaz Gill and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan – claimed that the PML-N leader was involved in harassing his party’s lawmaker.
Talal Chaudhry in his initial statement requested media to avoid giving any controversial news until he issues a detailed reply on it.
He asked media that dignity and respect of all mothers, sisters and daughters should be observed.
He condemned government representatives for politicizing the matters.
