Talal Chaudhry finally speaks up about fighting incident near female MNA’s house

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry has termed media reports about being roughing up by brothers of a female MNA’s brothers over harassing their sister baseless.

In a statement, Chaudhry said that the incident has nothing to do with any female lawmaker.

Earlier today, reports said that the PML-N leader was beaten up near house of PML-N's MNA Ayesha Rajab Baloch in Faisalabad. During the incident, Chaudhry suffered arm fracture and other injuries. He is currently under treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

As the video of the incident surfaced, some PTI leaders – Dr Shehbaz Gill and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan – claimed that the PML-N leader was involved in harassing his party’s lawmaker.

Talal Chaudhry in his initial statement requested media to avoid giving any controversial news until he issues a detailed reply on it.

He asked media that dignity and respect of all mothers, sisters and daughters should be observed.

He condemned government representatives for politicizing the matters.