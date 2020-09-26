PMLN's Talal Ch hospitalised after Faisalabad attack (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – A member of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been hospitalised in a Lahore hospital after he sustained injuries in an attack on him in Punjab's Faisalabad district last night.
Reports in local media suggest that Talal Chaudhary received the beating near the house of PML-N's MNA Ayesha Rajab Baloch.
A video of the incident is making rounds on the internet since early Saturday morning.
Pmln leader talal ch footage pic.twitter.com/4ZH0TwMjQU— Muhammad Asim Naseer (@AsimNaseer81) September 26, 2020
His arm was fractured and he received injuries on his back. He is currently being treated at the National Hospital in Lahore and is reportedly improving.
According to his brother Bilal Chaudhry, he was injured in a fight outside a female MNA’s house in Faisalabad.
Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill both said he was harassing the female MNA, who is also from the PML-N.
The woman MNA reportedly called the Faisalabad CCPO about the incident but has not registered an FIR. Chaudhry hasn’t registered a case either.
Chohan said that the incident is now a test for Maryam Nawaz and that she should remove Chaudhry from the party.
- Pakistan observes World Tourism Day with focus on rural development11:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Hindus demand Pakistan take India to ICJ over Jodhpur killings10:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan backs Azerbaijan, says Armenia must stop its military action09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal Chaudhary attack08:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Microsoft buys Bethesda for $7.5 billion08:18 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- 5 Ways to Define and Enhance Your Eyes While Wearing a Face Mask06:55 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- ‘I don’t consume narcotics nor promote consumption of any such ...05:22 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram03:11 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020