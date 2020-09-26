Decision to reopen primary schools on Sept 29, says education minister
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday that government's steps taken against COVID-19 are being appreciated at International level.
Talking to media in Lahore, he said economic activities have been restored and Pakistan is also heading towards destination of development despite difficulties due to Covid-19
He said educational institutions are being reopened with strict implementation of SOPs related to Covid-19.
He said that classes from 6th to 8th have been started while primary schools will be opened after the meeting of NCOC, to be held on 29th of this month.
The Minister said that we have started random testing of students for coronavirus after resumption of educational activities in schools and universities.
He said that one percent infection rate has been witnessed in the educational institutions which is satisfactory for government.
Replying a question, he said government is taking all out steps to control the prices of essential commodities.
- All Sindh schools including pre-primary reopen today09:55 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan observes World Tourism Day with focus on rural development11:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Hindus demand Pakistan take India to ICJ over Jodhpur killings10:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan backs Azerbaijan, says Armenia must stop its military action09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal Chaudhary attack08:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- 5 Ways to Define and Enhance Your Eyes While Wearing a Face Mask06:55 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- ‘I don’t consume narcotics nor promote consumption of any such ...05:22 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram03:11 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020