Decision to reopen primary schools on Sept 29, says education minister
Web Desk
06:21 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Decision to reopen primary schools on Sept 29, says education minister
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday that government's steps taken against COVID-19 are being appreciated at International level.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said economic activities have been restored and Pakistan is also heading towards destination of development despite difficulties due to Covid-19

He said educational institutions are being reopened with strict implementation of SOPs related to Covid-19.

He said that classes from 6th to 8th have been started while primary schools will be opened after the meeting of NCOC, to be held on 29th of this month.

The Minister said that we have started random testing of students for coronavirus after resumption of educational activities in schools and universities.

He said that one percent infection rate has been witnessed in the educational institutions which is satisfactory for government.

Replying a question, he said government is taking all out steps to control the prices of essential commodities.

More From This Category
All Sindh schools including pre-primary reopen ...
09:55 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes World Tourism Day with focus on ...
11:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Hindus demand Pakistan take India to ICJ over ...
10:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Pakistan backs Azerbaijan, says Armenia must stop ...
09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal ...
08:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Afghanistan's Abdullah due in Pakistan tomorrow
07:27 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actor Dominic Purcell hints ‘Prison Break 6’ is on the way
07:07 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr