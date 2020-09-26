Decision to reopen primary schools on Sept 29, says education minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday that government's steps taken against COVID-19 are being appreciated at International level.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said economic activities have been restored and Pakistan is also heading towards destination of development despite difficulties due to Covid-19

He said educational institutions are being reopened with strict implementation of SOPs related to Covid-19.

He said that classes from 6th to 8th have been started while primary schools will be opened after the meeting of NCOC, to be held on 29th of this month.

The Minister said that we have started random testing of students for coronavirus after resumption of educational activities in schools and universities.

He said that one percent infection rate has been witnessed in the educational institutions which is satisfactory for government.

Replying a question, he said government is taking all out steps to control the prices of essential commodities.