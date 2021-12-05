PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz wins NA-133 by-election against PPP's Aslam Gill

LAHORE – PML-N candidate Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Sunday won the by-election in the NA-133 constituency in the Punjab capital, according to unofficial preliminary results.

Shaista defeated PPP opponent Aslam Gill by 14,498 votes, according to unofficial results. She secured 46,811 votes and Gill 32,313.

The PML-N has won the seat for the fourth time since 2008, although by a smaller margin this time around as compared to the 2018 elections.

The by-election in the NA-133 Lahore constituency began on Sunday under tight security measures and continued till 05:00pm without any break.

Eleven candidates were in the fray for the by-election, with a tough contest between Shaista and Gill.

Around 254 polling stations were set up for the polling process in the crucial constituency in which 22 polling stations were of A category, 198 of B category and 34 polling stations of C category.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja inspected the distribution of polling material and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Raja also urged voters of the constituency to exercise their right to vote.

On Saturday, the Lahore Police have devised a comprehensive plan for the security of polling stations of the National Assembly's constituency in the provincial capital. Senior law enforcement officials have been deployed other than 2,000 police personnel for constant monitoring of the security arrangements.

CCPO Lahore confirmed to provide foolproof security to staff and the citizens visiting these polling stations for voting. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and disturb the polling process as the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan would be strictly enforced for the peaceful conduct of polling, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also devised a separate traffic management plan for the polling day.. Traffic officials will identify time slots when congestion on the roads tends to multiply and around that time wardens will be asked to establish diversions to maintain the flow of traffic.

Following the exclusion of the ruling party candidate, PPP actively campaigned for the NA-133 by-election which is considered a stronghold of PML-N.

Earlier, the Nawaz-led party retained the seat thrice in the past with late Pervaiz Malik winning it in 2018 with 89,699 votes, Waheed Alam Khan in 2013 with over 100,000 votes, and Naseer Bhutta in 2008 with a margin of over 32,000 votes.

NA-133 video scandal

Amid the campaigning, the war for votes between PML-N and PPP had gone beyond the constituency to social media, where a viral clip appears to show voters being bribed by party members. Women voters were allegedly paid for their votes and an oath was taken from them.

Both parties exchanged barbs and blamed each other's workers for the alleged move to malign. PML-N's Muhammad Arif also moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stating that the PPP is buying off votes in the constituency.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the alleged buying and selling of votes in NA-133 by-election, to be held on December 5, and ordered action. The Returning Officer of the ECP has issued an order to take action on the alleged video of vote-buying and swearing on the Holy Quran and submit a forensic report.

Later, PEMRA and NADRA chairman have been called to conduct a forensic inquiry and submit a factual report and identify the people seen in the video.