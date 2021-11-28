Videos of alleged buying, selling of votes leak ahead of Lahore’s NA-133 by-poll
Videos of alleged buying, selling of votes leak ahead of Lahore’s NA-133 by-poll
LAHORE – The poll candidates in NA-133 of the provincial capital are bribing voters and doling out cash to the needy ones to ensure they cast ballots in their favour on December 5.

An alleged clip, which is doing rounds on the internet, shows buying and selling of votes for the upcoming by-poll and voters can be seen collecting money after taking oath on the Holy Quran.

The contestants can be seen having the currency stacks on the table while the banners of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Shaista Parvez Malik were hanging in the background. The men bribing voters cannot be identified as they donned facial masks.

Another clip of vote-buying, which is attributed to the Pakistan People Party, is also circulating on social media in which a female voter can be heard saying that she got Rs2000 after swearing on Quran.

Meanwhile, the PML-N candidate has accused PPP of buying votes ahead of by-elections in the NA-133 constituency.

Following the leaked clips, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib has demanded of the Election Commission to take action on the sale and purchase of votes while ruling party candidates Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarat Cheema have already been dropped out of the election.

The NA 133 seat fell vacant after the death of PMLN stalwart Parvaiz Malik who had won the seat in the 2018 general elections. 

