Wahab Riaz named Pakistan chief selector; Hafeez gets director cricket team post in major reshuffle

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former cricketer and caretaker sports minister Wahab Riaz as new chief selector of men’s cricket team and Muhammad Hafeez gets role of Director Pakistan men’s cricket team after gloomy World Cup campaign.

Days after national squad returned to their homeland from India, Babar Azam resigned as captain across all formats and the Pakistan Cricket Board then named Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood as T20I captain and Test captain, while ODI captain will be announced later.

With the changes, former Test skipper and analyst Mohammad Hafeez has been named as Director – Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, a post previously held by Mickey Arthur. The former player was recently part of the Cricket Technical Committee.

Ex-Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz has been picked for the coveted role of chief selector after Inzamaul Haq exit from over allegations of conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Sohail Tanveer as head of the junior selection team.