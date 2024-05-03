Search

Karachi matric board exams to begin on May 7

09:59 PM | 3 May, 2024
Karachi matric board exams to begin on May 7
Source: File photo

Excitement fills the air as more than 365,000 students brace themselves for the annual grade nine and ten exams, organized by the Secondary Education Board in Karachi. Scheduled to kick off on May 7, these exams will take place across 505 designated centers spread across all seven districts of the city.

To uphold the integrity of the examination process, the Board has implemented a rigorous no-mobile policy at the examination centers. Sharaf Ali Shah, the Chairman of the Matric Board, stressed this rule during a recent press briefing, warning that any mobile phones found at the centers would be confiscated.

The Board has left nothing to chance in its preparations for the impending exams. It has entrusted its officers with the task of delivering the examination papers, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.

In a student-centric move, the Board has incorporated examination center details into online computerized admit cards, aiming to simplify the process for both students and teachers, and minimize stress.

With the city's youth geared up to showcase their knowledge, Karachi is poised for a successful examination season. The Board's strict measures against cheating and its efforts to streamline the process underscore its dedication to nurturing an environment of fairness and academic excellence.

