Prominent Gaza surgeon dies in Israeli custody

A statement released by two Palestinian prisoner associations has reported the death of a senior Palestinian doctor in an Israeli prison following over four months of detention.

They attributed the death to Israel and labelled it as an "assassination." The deceased, identified as Adnan Al-Bursh, served as the head of orthopedics at Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical facility, and was detained by Israeli forces while temporarily working at Al-Awada Hospital in north Gaza.

According to the associations, Al-Bursh's body remains in Israeli custody. The Israeli prison service acknowledged the death of a prisoner held for national security reasons at Ofer prison on April 19 but provided no further details regarding the cause of death.

A spokesperson for the prison service confirmed that the deceased referred to in their statement was indeed Al-Bursh and stated that an investigation into the incident was underway.