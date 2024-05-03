Prominent Gaza surgeon dies in Israeli custody

A statement released by two Palestinian prisoner associations has reported the death of a senior Palestinian doctor in an Israeli prison following over four months of detention.
They attributed the death to Israel and labelled it as an "assassination." The deceased, identified as Adnan Al-Bursh, served as the head of orthopedics at Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical facility, and was detained by Israeli forces while temporarily working at Al-Awada Hospital in north Gaza.
According to the associations, Al-Bursh's body remains in Israeli custody. The Israeli prison service acknowledged the death of a prisoner held for national security reasons at Ofer prison on April 19 but provided no further details regarding the cause of death.
A spokesperson for the prison service confirmed that the deceased referred to in their statement was indeed Al-Bursh and stated that an investigation into the incident was underway.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.