Cambridge launches probe after A-level math paper leaked online

ISLAMABAD – Cambridge International Education (CIE) has launched an investigation into the alleged leak of the mathematics paper of A-level online before the exam day.

The development comes after social media users claimed that the A-Level Mathematics 9709 Paper 12 had been leaked online prior to the examination scheduled for May 2, 2024.

Students and their parents also raised concerns over the reports, stating that it would damage the transparency and integrity of the exams. They also demanding an investigation into the matter.

Keeping in view the concerns of the parents, the CIE issued a statement, saying: “We are looking into concerns raised about a potential paper leakage on 02 May 2024 for AS Level Mathematics 9709 Paper 12”.

It added that matter is being investigated, and Cambridge and the British Council are in close communication.

Meanwhile, students who appeared in the Maths paper are demanding the authorities re-conduct exam to ensure transparency in assessment.

They also asked the CED to take stern measures to prevent such incidents in the future.