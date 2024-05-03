Cambridge launches probe after A-level math paper leaked online

ISLAMABAD – Cambridge International Education (CIE) has launched an investigation into the alleged leak of the mathematics paper of A-level online before the exam day.
The development comes after social media users claimed that the A-Level Mathematics 9709 Paper 12 had been leaked online prior to the examination scheduled for May 2, 2024.
Students and their parents also raised concerns over the reports, stating that it would damage the transparency and integrity of the exams. They also demanding an investigation into the matter.
Keeping in view the concerns of the parents, the CIE issued a statement, saying: “We are looking into concerns raised about a potential paper leakage on 02 May 2024 for AS Level Mathematics 9709 Paper 12”.
It added that matter is being investigated, and Cambridge and the British Council are in close communication.
Meanwhile, students who appeared in the Maths paper are demanding the authorities re-conduct exam to ensure transparency in assessment.
They also asked the CED to take stern measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
