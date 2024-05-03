Kubra Khan throws star-studded birthday bash for Gohar Rasheed

Renowned actor Gohar Rasheed, celebrated for his versatility and natural portrayal of diverse characters, marked a significant milestone as he turned 40 this year. With a remarkable career spanning various successful projects, including his recent role in "Jannat Se Aagay" and his villainous portrayal in "The Legend Of Maula Jatt," Rasheed's birthday became a highlight in the entertainment industry.
In honor of his special day, actress Kubra Khan, a close friend of Rasheed, organized a glamorous birthday party, attended by a constellation of stars. Notable personalities such as Momal Sheikh accompanied by her husband, Ali Rehman Khan, Umer Alam, and Zara Tareen graced the occasion, adding to the glitz and glamour of the celebration.
Here are some pictures from the evening:
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
