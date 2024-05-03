Kubra Khan throws star-studded birthday bash for Gohar Rasheed

Renowned actor Gohar Rasheed, celebrated for his versatility and natural portrayal of diverse characters, marked a significant milestone as he turned 40 this year. With a remarkable career spanning various successful projects, including his recent role in "Jannat Se Aagay" and his villainous portrayal in "The Legend Of Maula Jatt," Rasheed's birthday became a highlight in the entertainment industry.

In honor of his special day, actress Kubra Khan, a close friend of Rasheed, organized a glamorous birthday party, attended by a constellation of stars. Notable personalities such as Momal Sheikh accompanied by her husband, Ali Rehman Khan, Umer Alam, and Zara Tareen graced the occasion, adding to the glitz and glamour of the celebration.

Here are some pictures from the evening: