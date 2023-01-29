Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance rejects hike in petrol prices

KARACHI – The Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance on Sunday rejected the hike in petroleum prices by the government.

President Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Malik Shahzad Awan said the time has come to hit the streets against the incumbent government as it has become impossible for them to run their business in this inflation.

In a statement issued here, Awan the alliance with ‘resist’ the decision and devising strategy in this context.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced Rs35/ litre hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Dar said that 11 percent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.