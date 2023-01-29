Rashid Malik clinches ITF World Masters 55 plus singles, doubles titles in India

LAHORE – Pakistan’s veteran champion Rashid Ahmed Malik (Ali Embroidery Mills) has clinched the ITF World Masters 55+ singles and doubles titles beating India and Finland players in the finals played in New Delhi, India.
In the 55+ plus singles finals, phenomenal Malik trounced second seed Paul Varghese of India with a score of 6-2, 6-0. Malik, who was suffering from groin injury last day, managed to overcome that injury due to his countrymen’s efforts, who provided every possible assistance to the Pakistani champion and enable him to fight like a lion and overcome his top seed Indian opponent to win the singles title.
Malik continued his good show in the 55+ doubles final as well, as he, partnering with Imran Ahmed Siddique, outpaced the Finland’s pair of Joakim Berner and Markku Piirtola by 6-4, 6-4 to complete the brace of the titles. Both the Pakistani players fought bravely and finished the final as title winners.
Talking to The Nation from India, Rashid Malik said: “First of all, I am thankful to Allah Almighty for this respect and honour of winning the ITF World Masters 55+ singles and doubles titles in India, especially beating the Indians at their own backyard. Now my focus and target is the ITF Seniors world title. I am training and working hard and I am very hopeful of winning the prestigious world title for my country.
“I am also grateful to my sponsors – Ali Embroidery Mills and its CEO Tariq Zaman – for their all-out support which helped me win back-to-back ITF Seniors titles in India. I am also thankful to IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari for extending best wishes for my finals and thanks to God, I am succeeded in winning both 55+ singles and doubles title. Now I want to win the ITF Seniors world title and I will dedicate it to my beloved country,” he added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.