Rashid Malik clinches ITF World Masters 55 plus singles, doubles titles in India

Web Desk 04:35 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan’s veteran champion Rashid Ahmed Malik (Ali Embroidery Mills) has clinched the ITF World Masters 55+ singles and doubles titles beating India and Finland players in the finals played in New Delhi, India.

In the 55+ plus singles finals, phenomenal Malik trounced second seed Paul Varghese of India with a score of 6-2, 6-0. Malik, who was suffering from groin injury last day, managed to overcome that injury due to his countrymen’s efforts, who provided every possible assistance to the Pakistani champion and enable him to fight like a lion and overcome his top seed Indian opponent to win the singles title.  

Malik continued his good show in the 55+ doubles final as well, as he, partnering with Imran Ahmed Siddique, outpaced the Finland’s pair of Joakim Berner and Markku Piirtola by 6-4, 6-4 to complete the brace of the titles. Both the Pakistani players fought bravely and finished the final as title winners.  

Talking to The Nation from India, Rashid Malik said: “First of all, I am thankful to Allah Almighty for this respect and honour of winning the ITF World Masters 55+ singles and doubles titles in India, especially beating the Indians at their own backyard. Now my focus and target is the ITF Seniors world title. I am training and working hard and I am very hopeful of winning the prestigious world title for my country.  

“I am also grateful to my sponsors – Ali Embroidery Mills and its CEO Tariq Zaman – for their all-out support which helped me win back-to-back ITF Seniors titles in India. I am also thankful to IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari for extending best wishes for my finals and thanks to God, I am succeeded in winning both 55+ singles and doubles title. Now I want to win the ITF Seniors world title and I will dedicate it to my beloved country,” he added.

