Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry files petition for medical examination

29 Jan, 2023
Fawad Chaudhry files petition for medical examination
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry Sunday filed a petition to the Kohsar Police Station’s magistrate for his medical examination.

The former federal minister said that the federal police were not conducting his medical test which was a violation of constitutional rights.

“The police might do the same as they did in the past and this is why they are not conducting my medical,” he added.

A day earlier, a local court in the federal capital sent Fawad on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja announced the verdict after — earlier in the day — a district and sessions court accepted the Islamabad Police’s petition overturning a decision that sent the former minister on judicial remand and rejected Fawad’s plea to discharge him from the case.

In the order issued Saturday, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the former federal information minister before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.

Ousted Pakistani premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Saturday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to ensure the ‘constitutional rights’ of his party leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry files petition for medical examination

