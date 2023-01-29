Search

Pakistan

Transgender persons now eligible for cash assistance under BISP: Shazia

Web Desk 06:38 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
Transgender persons now eligible for cash assistance under BISP: Shazia
Source: File photo

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP Chairman Shazia Marri has said that transgender community has been declared eligible for receiving cash assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Shazia Marri announced that the government is widening the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme.

She said members of transgender community have been facing a lot of difficulties and after the inclusion in the programme, they will be eligible for Rs 7,000 quarterly cash assistance.

Shazia Marri said the government would take efforts to save the poor people from the effects of the IMF programme and no one is interested in taking more loans.

She said the Prime Minister has constituted a committee to evolve austerity measures plan.

Condemning allegations of the PTI Chief Imran Khan against former President Asif Ali Zardari, she said that Imran Khan always issued irresponsible statements.

She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his family were under threat. She alleged that Imran Khan was facilitator of terrorists.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court to hire two transgender persons for the first time, says CJP

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PPP leader Sherry Rehman goes under the knife in Karachi

02:55 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Maryam Nawaz goes under the knife in Geneva

09:11 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Punjab approves Disabilities Act for protection of differently-abled persons

09:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Pakistani TV channels to air news bulletins, programs with sign language under new act

12:12 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Japan pledges nearly $39 million in assistance for Pakistan’s flood victims

11:18 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

‘Gen Bajwa played double game’, says Imran Khan as he now regrets giving extension to ex-army chief

09:06 AM | 4 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Transgender persons now eligible for cash assistance under BISP: ...

06:38 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Karachi PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Islamabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Peshawar PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Quetta PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sialkot PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Attock PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujranwala PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Jehlum PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Multan PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Bahawalpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujrat PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nawabshah PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Chakwal PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Hyderabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nowshehra PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sargodha PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Faisalabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Mirpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: