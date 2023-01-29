Transgender persons now eligible for cash assistance under BISP: Shazia

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP Chairman Shazia Marri has said that transgender community has been declared eligible for receiving cash assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Shazia Marri announced that the government is widening the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme.

She said members of transgender community have been facing a lot of difficulties and after the inclusion in the programme, they will be eligible for Rs 7,000 quarterly cash assistance.

Shazia Marri said the government would take efforts to save the poor people from the effects of the IMF programme and no one is interested in taking more loans.

She said the Prime Minister has constituted a committee to evolve austerity measures plan.

Condemning allegations of the PTI Chief Imran Khan against former President Asif Ali Zardari, she said that Imran Khan always issued irresponsible statements.

She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his family were under threat. She alleged that Imran Khan was facilitator of terrorists.