Pakistani man nominated for Indian civil award for saving lives in Hajj 2024

ISLAMABAD – India has nominated a Pakistani citizen for its prestigious civil award for his act of humanity and bravery that saved lives of over 40 pilgrims during Hajj 2024.

In previous Hajj season, Asif Bashir won heats with his volunteer efforts to save 44 individuals, including 24 Indian nationals, from succumbing to the sweltering heat.

He took the pilgrims to safety in heroic rescue, saving lives of the pilgrims despite absence of immediate medical support.

The Indian government has appreciated his act of humanity and invited him to receive the award on January 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a complete report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia on the bravery displayed by Bashir during the Hajj season.

The premier intends to honour Asif Bashir in Pakistan before he visits the neighbouring country to receive the Indian Civil Award.