Foreign delegates arrive in Islamabad to attend OIC summit on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is hosting the 17th Extra-ordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday) to discuss ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The session is being convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as OIC Summit Chair. Pakistan welcomed the call and offered to host the Session.

Besides the Foreign Ministers from the OIC Member States and Observers, participants would also include special invitees from the United Nations system, International Financial Institutions and some non-member states including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU.

More than 150 delegates from 54 countries have arrived in Islamabad to attend crucial summit. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to speak at the session too.

Earlier in the morning, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal welcomed the Foreign Ministers of Malaysia and Bosnia at the Islamabad International Airport.

Minister for Defence Production Ms.Zubaida Jalal receiving Malaysian Foreign Minister H.E Saifuddin Abdullah for the special session of OIC on #Afghanistan #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/yTG2IqWHI9 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

Talking to media, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah termed the extraordinary session of OIC crucial and timely.

Commending Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees and extending assistance to the Afghan people, the Malaysian foreign minister said it is time for the whole Muslim Ummah to come together and extend support to the Afghan people.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Dr Bisera Turkovic , on arrival in Islamabad, said that the moot will jointly fin solutions for the Afghan people facing deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

Minister for Defence Production Ms.Zubaida Jalal receiving Foreign Minister of Bosnia H.E Dr Bisera Turkovic who arrived for the extraordinary session of @OIC_OCI on #Afghanistan #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/MrMXWkqJEj — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi has arrived in Islamabad to attend the OIC meeting.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan received him at the airport.

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi said a stable Afghanistan is vital for peace not only in the region but the whole world. He assured that Afghan land will not be allowed to be used against any other country.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghanistan has lot of expectations from the OIC meeting and hoped this will also help improve health sector in the country.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs @Ali_MuhammadPTI receiving Foreign Minister of Afghan Interim Government H.E Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival at Islamabad International Airport ahead of extraordinary session of @OIC_OCI for #Afghanistan #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/arPLh9lFKa — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

Warmly welcoming the Afghan delegation, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan has always stood by the Afghan people and will continue to do in future as well.

He said Pakistan is hosting the OIC meeting after forty years and it will discuss as to how the Muslim Ummah can play its role to address the dire situation in Afghanistan.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Nuryshev Shakhrat and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbaev have also arrived in Islamabad for the OIC conference.

Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan, Ambassador Jasper Wieck, arrived in Islamabad to participate in 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC on humanitarian situation in #Afghanistan #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/QW15IY7a8t — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

Foreign Secretary of Oman Al-Sheikh Khalifa Bin Ali Al Harthi has arrived in Islamabad.