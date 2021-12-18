FM Qureshi hopeful OIC historic meeting will push global efforts to alleviate Afghan crisis

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday stressed that concrete and timely steps are needed for the return of peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Parliament House in the country’s federal capital today, Qureshi expressed hope to build a consensus regarding Afghanistan in the OIC meeting. Around four hundred and thirty-seven delegates have so far got themselves registered for the OIC meeting, he said.

Qureshi termed OIC moot as historic saying concrete and timely steps are required for the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said the aim of OIC moot is to divert the attention of the world community towards the Afghan situation, and progress is being seen on this end.

Kabul is suffering a humanitarian crisis, he said while adding that the goal of this summit is to highlight and find solutions to the plight of the neighboring country.

He stressed protecting more than 38 million Afghan families and cautioned that Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

People of the war-ravaged country are facing food shortages while the banking and financial system of the country has collapsed, he said. Many Afghans will now be forced to leave Afghanistan due to hunger, the minister added.

Pakistan is hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Islamabad. The three-day event begins on Friday and the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene on December 19 chaired by Saudi Arabia.

وزیر خارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی @SMQureshiPTI کا وزارتِ خارجہ کے سینئر حکام کے ہمراہ پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس کا دورہ.



وزیر خارجہ نے کانفرنس ہال، وفود کی سہولت کیلئے بنائے گئے کاؤنٹرز، میڈیکل سینٹر، میڈیا سینٹر اور مختلف میٹنگ رومز ملاحظہ کیے#OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/6hJIAlgJPD — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

The meeting of senior officials of the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will discuss the agenda and work plan of the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held tomorrow.

A Taliban delegation led by the interim foreign minister will participate in the moot. Special representatives from the United States, Russia, and China are also included in the guest list.

Foreign delegates arrive in Islamabad to attend ... 01:50 PM | 18 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is hosting the 17th Extra-ordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the ...

A delegation from Saudi Arabia including Afghan affairs department head Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud al-Kabir and Prince Jiluwi bin Turki arrived in Islamabad on Friday.

The visiting delegates will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.