Prince Charles sends greetings for PM Imran on 75th anniversary of Pak-UK ties

ISLAMABAD – Prince of Wales Charles has offered his best wishes to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for inviting him to the South Asian country as the two nations are set to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

The development comes as former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari met royal family members in the British capital and conveyed the invitation.

It was reported that the premier extended an invitation to Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Shand, to visit Islamabad.

An absolute honour like always calling upon HRH Prince Charles. He sends his good wishes and thanks to PM @ImranKhanPTI & Pakistan 🇵🇰 for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan.

I look forward to welcoming him to Pakistan soon as we mark our 75th year. pic.twitter.com/qv5yfNHQGG — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 11, 2022

“Pakistan and the UK are close friends and long-standing partners,” Zulfi wrote in a social media post adding that “Pakistan and UK want to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in a grand manner”.

British members also hailed Pakistan for the safe evacuation of the nationals of the United Kingdom from Afghanistan after the Taliban captured Kabul.

Earlier in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, visited Islamabad on a five-day tour. The royal members met schoolchildren and had lunch with Prime Minister Imran Khan.