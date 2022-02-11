Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and known host Dr Aamir Liaquat has once again made headlines after he announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah.

Dr Aamir Liaquat took his marriage news to the Instagram after which he started trending all over the social media, not only this, public started to invade the privacy of his kids and started messaging them.

Later, his daughter Dua Aamir has spoken up about the incident. She is a brilliant painter and has been posting her art work on her Instagram for many years but this time she has posted about her father’s marriage.

Dua said that she had opened the Instagram account for her art work and not to respond to people about her family. She warned followers to leave and unfollow her if they are interested in any sort of personal questions.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-02-11/aamir-liaquat-s-daughter-dua-reacts-to-father-s-third-marriage-1644556741-6421.jpg