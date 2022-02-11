Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabian airport
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, “We wish speedy recovery to those injured.” Such attacks not only violate international law, but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the region, he said, adding Pakistan called for immediate cessation of the attacks.

The spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the KSA against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

