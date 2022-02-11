Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabian airport
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.
The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, “We wish speedy recovery to those injured.” Such attacks not only violate international law, but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the region, he said, adding Pakistan called for immediate cessation of the attacks.
The spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the KSA against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.
12 hurt in Yemen drone attack on Saudi airport 09:00 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
Twelve people were injured on Thursday when the Saudi military blew up a Yemeni rebel drone targeting an airport close ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Finance minister shares details of Pakistan’s $3 billion agreement ...02:04 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- MoFA distributes appreciation certificates among PM’s Digital Media ...01:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- Sapphire honored with the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social ...12:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua reacts to father’s third marriage10:17 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat thanks PM Imran for sending best wishes on his third ...11:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021