Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of 'Channo'

Self-declared singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of Ali Zafar's famous song "Channo" has taken the internet by storm once again.
Khan, who lives in London, presented his version of the song, which not only attracted many social media users but also prompted Ali Zafar to respond.
In a tweet, the 42-year-old musician wrote, "YaAllah Khair," while sharing Chahat's video singing "Channo". The video starts with Chahat greeting Zafar and then he starts singing with a little twist in the lyrics. The video has received a mixed response from fans and music lovers alike.
YaAllah Khair https://t.co/9CbTVimk1S— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 24, 2023
But Chahat's talent doesn't stop at just one song. He has covered Kaifi Khalil’s iconic track "Kahani Suno 2.0" and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem. His unique take on these popular tracks has once again captured the attention of music enthusiasts.
Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan?
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's name must not be confused with the names of legendary Pakistani singers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan or Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.His real name is Kashif Rana and the 56-year-old self-proclaimed singer, songwriter, and composer is a minicab driver from London.
He was born in Lahore in 1966. Although very little information is available about his family, but available data suggests he is married.
Chahat became an overnight sensation on social media in Pakistan after his anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) went viral eariler this year.
