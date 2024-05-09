Search

Lifestyle

Did Alia Bhatt really pay $75,000 to attend Met Gala 2024?

Web Desk
09:26 PM | 9 May, 2024
Did Alia Bhatt really pay $75,000 to attend Met Gala 2024?
Source: File photo

Alia Bhatt wowed spectators with her second appearance at the Met Gala, this time donning a traditional Sabyasachi saree. Her presence and attire on the prestigious red carpet garnered widespread attention and applause, elevating her profile at one of the world's most exclusive fashion events.

The Met Gala, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is renowned not only for its star-studded red carpet but also for its steep entry fees. A single ticket reportedly costs around $75,000 (approximately Rs. 63 lakh), while entire tables can run upwards of $350,000. These proceeds primarily support the museum's Costume Institute.

Typically, corporations and fashion houses secure tables and extend invitations to their guests, while celebrities may purchase individual seats. However, regardless of how attendees acquire their tickets, each must receive approval from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

In addition to the glamour of the red carpet, the ticket grants access to exclusive performances by top artists, special fashion exhibits, and a selection of gourmet cuisine and beverages.

Alia's attendance at the Met Gala, whether through invitation or purchase, undoubtedly enhances her global celebrity status. She was a standout among international photographers, who eagerly called out her name as she gracefully posed on the iconic Met steps.

During a red carpet interview, Alia expressed her excitement and the meticulous preparation involved. “It's surreal yet incredibly special. This is my second Met Gala, but my first time wearing a saree. For this year's theme, 'Garden of Time,' I felt nothing could epitomize timelessness more than a saree,” Alia shared with Vogue.

Recalling her previous Met Gala experience in 2023, Alia reminisced about the overwhelming moment of walking among Hollywood's elite, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the moment and navigating the red carpet without any mishaps.

Alia's recurring invitations to the Met Gala not only underscore her widespread popularity but also solidify her position as an internationally acclaimed actress.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

09:26 PM | 9 May, 2024

Did Alia Bhatt really pay $75,000 to attend Met Gala 2024?

05:58 PM | 9 May, 2024

Saeeda Imtiaz reveals the person who buys bold dresses for her

01:10 PM | 9 May, 2024

Ranveer Singh dispels divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone

07:16 PM | 8 May, 2024

Mahira Khan sports nose pin in latest video, but what her mom says? 

04:29 PM | 8 May, 2024

Ranveer Singh deletes wedding photos from Instagram ahead of baby’s ...

01:34 PM | 8 May, 2024

Sonya Hussyn trolled for her bold look in new viral video

Lifestyle

09:29 PM | 6 May, 2024

Dania Shah 'agrees to pay her lawyer Rs20m fee' in Aamir Liaquat ...

11:12 AM | 7 May, 2024

Anoushay Abbasi raises temperature with new bold pictures

04:20 PM | 7 May, 2024

Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024

04:33 PM | 7 May, 2024

Top 5 looks from Met Gala 2024

Advertisement

Latest

09:26 PM | 9 May, 2024

Did Alia Bhatt really pay $75,000 to attend Met Gala 2024?

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: