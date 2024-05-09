Did Alia Bhatt really pay $75,000 to attend Met Gala 2024?

Alia Bhatt wowed spectators with her second appearance at the Met Gala, this time donning a traditional Sabyasachi saree. Her presence and attire on the prestigious red carpet garnered widespread attention and applause, elevating her profile at one of the world's most exclusive fashion events.

The Met Gala, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is renowned not only for its star-studded red carpet but also for its steep entry fees. A single ticket reportedly costs around $75,000 (approximately Rs. 63 lakh), while entire tables can run upwards of $350,000. These proceeds primarily support the museum's Costume Institute.

Typically, corporations and fashion houses secure tables and extend invitations to their guests, while celebrities may purchase individual seats. However, regardless of how attendees acquire their tickets, each must receive approval from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

In addition to the glamour of the red carpet, the ticket grants access to exclusive performances by top artists, special fashion exhibits, and a selection of gourmet cuisine and beverages.

Alia's attendance at the Met Gala, whether through invitation or purchase, undoubtedly enhances her global celebrity status. She was a standout among international photographers, who eagerly called out her name as she gracefully posed on the iconic Met steps.

During a red carpet interview, Alia expressed her excitement and the meticulous preparation involved. “It's surreal yet incredibly special. This is my second Met Gala, but my first time wearing a saree. For this year's theme, 'Garden of Time,' I felt nothing could epitomize timelessness more than a saree,” Alia shared with Vogue.

Recalling her previous Met Gala experience in 2023, Alia reminisced about the overwhelming moment of walking among Hollywood's elite, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the moment and navigating the red carpet without any mishaps.

Alia's recurring invitations to the Met Gala not only underscore her widespread popularity but also solidify her position as an internationally acclaimed actress.