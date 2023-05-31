Hania Aamir slays in black saree

Hania Aamir, the talented Pakistani actor and model, continues to captivate the hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and irresistible charm. Her charismatic persona acts like a magnet, drawing attention wherever she goes.
Having gained admiration and a massive fan following, the star of "Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha" exhibits her drop-dead-gorgeous appearance both on and off the screen. Her enthralling Instagram feed serves as a constant source of delight, keeping her fans and netizens hooked. Recently, she delighted her followers with a mesmerizing transition video, showcasing her preparation for the wedding of ace photographer Shahbaz Shazi.
In the video, Aamir looks absolutely breathtaking in a black saree adorned with a bejeweled silver blouse featuring delicate spaghetti straps. Her hair is elegantly styled in a chic low bun, adding to her overall allure. The side-swept hairstyle perfectly complements her glamorous ensemble, accentuating her beauty.
The comment section was flooded with an outpouring of love and admiration from fans.
The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Titli, and Mujhay Jeenay Du.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
