Hania Aamir slays in black saree

Hania Aamir, the talented Pakistani actor and model, continues to captivate the hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and irresistible charm. Her charismatic persona acts like a magnet, drawing attention wherever she goes.

Having gained admiration and a massive fan following, the star of "Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha" exhibits her drop-dead-gorgeous appearance both on and off the screen. Her enthralling Instagram feed serves as a constant source of delight, keeping her fans and netizens hooked. Recently, she delighted her followers with a mesmerizing transition video, showcasing her preparation for the wedding of ace photographer Shahbaz Shazi.

In the video, Aamir looks absolutely breathtaking in a black saree adorned with a bejeweled silver blouse featuring delicate spaghetti straps. Her hair is elegantly styled in a chic low bun, adding to her overall allure. The side-swept hairstyle perfectly complements her glamorous ensemble, accentuating her beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The comment section was flooded with an outpouring of love and admiration from fans.

The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Titli, and Mujhay Jeenay Du.