PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood hospitalized after health deteriorates
LAHORE – Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former education minister Shafqat Mahmood was admitted to a hospital in Lahore.
Reports in local media said Shafqat Mahmood was hospitalized due to pancreatic problems.
The 72-year-old is undergoing diagnostic tests and his physicians will provide further treatment in the light of test reports.
The ailing politician has reportedly canceled all political activities in the provincial capital after he was advised to rest.
Meanwhile, the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is gearing up the mobilisation of its supporters. Deposed prime minister Imran Khan earlier today asked his supporters to prepare for the next march towards the country’s federal capital Islamabad.
Khan said his party would leave no stone unturned this time to prepare for the long march.
