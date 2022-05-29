PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood hospitalized after health deteriorates
Web Desk
08:14 PM | 29 May, 2022
PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood hospitalized after health deteriorates
Source: Shafqat Mahmood (Facebook)
Share

LAHORE – Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former education minister Shafqat Mahmood was admitted to a hospital in Lahore.

Reports in local media said Shafqat Mahmood was hospitalized due to pancreatic problems.

The 72-year-old is undergoing diagnostic tests and his physicians will provide further treatment in the light of test reports.

The ailing politician has reportedly canceled all political activities in the provincial capital after he was advised to rest.

Meanwhile, the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is gearing up the mobilisation of its supporters. Deposed prime minister Imran Khan earlier today asked his supporters to prepare for the next march towards the country’s federal capital Islamabad.

Azadi March concludes as Imran Khan gives six-day ... 08:15 AM | 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday gave an ultimatum to the government - ...

Khan said his party would leave no stone unturned this time to prepare for the long march.

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat curses Imran Khan for ‘sabotaging ...
09:40 PM | 29 May, 2022
Finance Minister clears the air on banning ...
05:03 PM | 29 May, 2022
PTI cries conspiracy in leaked audio tape ...
05:44 PM | 29 May, 2022
Pakistan’s Blue Berets honoured on contribution ...
04:29 PM | 29 May, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan says 'imported government' ready ...
07:44 PM | 29 May, 2022
UN highlights TTP threat to Pakistan in latest ...
02:58 PM | 29 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead
06:15 PM | 29 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr