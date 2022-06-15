ECP shares list of assets owned by PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal and other parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has shared information about the assets of the country’s parliamentarians.

The electoral body revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assets dropped by 3 percent in the year 2021. The premier has assets worth nearly Rs245 million in 2021.

PM Sharif owns 2 vehicles and has Rs20 million in his bank account. The PM also has overseas assets worth Rs130.74 million, the ECP said. His wife Nusrat Shehbaz owns assets worth Rs230 million, while Tehmeeni Durrani has Rs5.7 million, the statement said.

The electoral body revealed that Asif Zardari’s assets worth more than Rs700 million. The former President also has weapons worth Rs 1.66 crore.

His son and newly elected Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's assets worth nearly Rs 1.60 billion, the young politician owns 19 properties in the country and has 7 bank accounts.

Bilawal also holds 150 tolas of gold and 7 luxurious watches while he also owned properties in Dubai.

Former PM and Chairman PTI Imran Khan has net assets worth Rs142 million. Cricketer turned politician inherited agricultural land in Mianwali and Bhakkar.