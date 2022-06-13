Court finds no evidence of corruption, abuse of authority against Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

LAHORE – A special court hearing the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz has so far found ‘no evidence of corruption, misuse of authority, and bribery on record' against the premier and his son in the mega-money laundering case.

Special Judge Central Ijaz Hassan Awan, in his written order, maintained that there is a lack of evidence in the money laundering case against top PML-N leaders.

It said that the allegations of gratification, corrupt practice, abuse of official authority, or kickbacks were not established on the suspects.

The judge, however, ruled deep investigation into the allegations against the suspects to make advancement in the trial, noting that the investigators did not even bother to write in the diary that he needed the custody of the suspects for the probe.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed that a politician bribed Rs14 million to Prime Minister Sharif against a party ticket however the court remarked that the agency failed to produce any documented evidence.

The prosecution also failed to establish that Shehbaz Sharif was a shareholder or director of Ramzan Sugar Mills, the verdict reads, however it mentioned that Hamza Shehbaz served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the sugar mill.

The court remarked that the duo was imprisoned without any solid evidence which shows the mala fide intention of the investigation agency.

Earlier, the federal instigators submitted a challan against the premier and his son to the special court for their alleged involvement in the Rs16 money laundering case.

The officials claimed to find 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering was committed.