Punjab's budget session starts after hours of delay over deadlock between govt, opposition
Web Desk
08:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Punjab's budget session starts after hours of delay over deadlock between govt, opposition
Source: File photo
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly’s budget session for 2022-23 started with a delay of over six hours due to a deadlock between ruling and opposition leaders.

Earlier, a deadlock continued during a meeting of the advisory committee over the opposition's demand that the Secretary and IGP Punjab must apologise over the 'illegal' case made against their members.

The government in the country’s most populous region is presenting provincial budget for the next fiscal year with a total outlay of Rs3,226 billion. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is chairing the session.

Reports claimed that Rs683 billion has been allocated for the development budget of which Rs240 billion will go to the South Punjab region.

The health and education sectors have also received major allocations of Rs470 billion and Rs485 billion, respectively.

It was reported that no new tax will be proposed in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, while a special package will be given to combat runaway inflation.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Pakistani teacher reaches final round of ...
08:20 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Court finds no evidence of corruption, abuse of ...
08:12 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
KP govt announces 15pc increase in salaries and ...
06:36 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Budget 2022: Punjab approves 30pc increase in ...
06:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
PITB established Police Khidmat Markaz launches ...
05:47 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit
02:01 PM | 13 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fahad Mustafa's kids recreate Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's trailer
06:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr