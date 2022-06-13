Punjab's budget session starts after hours of delay over deadlock between govt, opposition
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly’s budget session for 2022-23 started with a delay of over six hours due to a deadlock between ruling and opposition leaders.
Earlier, a deadlock continued during a meeting of the advisory committee over the opposition's demand that the Secretary and IGP Punjab must apologise over the 'illegal' case made against their members.
The government in the country’s most populous region is presenting provincial budget for the next fiscal year with a total outlay of Rs3,226 billion. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is chairing the session.
Reports claimed that Rs683 billion has been allocated for the development budget of which Rs240 billion will go to the South Punjab region.
The health and education sectors have also received major allocations of Rs470 billion and Rs485 billion, respectively.
It was reported that no new tax will be proposed in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, while a special package will be given to combat runaway inflation.
More to follow…
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
-
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau contracts coronavirus for the second time08:51 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Punjab's budget session starts after hours of delay over deadlock ...08:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani teacher reaches final round of Cambridge Dedicated Teacher ...08:20 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Court finds no evidence of corruption, abuse of authority against ...08:12 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- 'Faltu Pyar' - Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani's collaboration set ...03:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks07:54 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022