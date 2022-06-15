TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video of getting massage goes viral
Web Desk
03:53 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video of getting massage goes viral
Source: (Instagram)
Share

TikTok queen and controversial star Hareem Shah and husband Bilal Shah are under fire as immense backlash and endless trolling is being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance on social media.

Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.

As the couple continues to vacation in Baku, Azerbaijan., Hareem was spotted getting intimate with her better half. The aforementioned shows Bilal and Hareem smiling for the camera while the dotting husband takes care of his wife.

TikTok star Hareem Shah shares belly dance video 04:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

TikToker Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel ...

More From This Category
#NimraKhan has the perfect #fan moment with ...
04:13 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi sparks outrage for his ...
03:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed share real life ...
12:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer ...
10:39 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Alizeh Shah shares stunning hair makeover video
10:16 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its ...
10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#NimraKhan has the perfect #fan moment with #NehaKakkar
04:13 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr