TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video of getting massage goes viral
TikTok queen and controversial star Hareem Shah and husband Bilal Shah are under fire as immense backlash and endless trolling is being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance on social media.
Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.
As the couple continues to vacation in Baku, Azerbaijan., Hareem was spotted getting intimate with her better half. The aforementioned shows Bilal and Hareem smiling for the camera while the dotting husband takes care of his wife.
TikTok star Hareem Shah shares belly dance video 04:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
TikToker Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel ...
