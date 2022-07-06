Nawal Saeed melts hearts with new sizzling photos in saree

Web Desk
05:10 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Nawal Saeed melts hearts with new sizzling photos in saree
Source: Nawal Saeed (Instagram)
Share

Rising star Nawal Saeed has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Faryaad actress is a fashionista who bedazzled her admirers with her stunning pictures and fashion choices.

The time around, the pretty social media sensation left her admirers bedazzled as she shared stunning pictures of herself.

Dressed in a gorgeous blue-green saree, Nawal looked breathtaking and had the time of her life in the picturesque location.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nawal S ???? (@inawalsaeed)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nawal S ???? (@inawalsaeed)

The Soteli Mamta actor is one of the most promising new faces of Pakistan’s television industry. Despite only being around for a while, Saeed has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, thanks to her impeccable acting skills.

On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Banno which won her a lot of praise from the masses for her portrayal.

Nawal Saeed sets temperature soaring with ... 04:55 PM | 17 May, 2022

Lollywood diva Nawal Saeed has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly ...

More From This Category
Fia Khan’s new bold pregnancy photoshoot with ...
05:33 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
03:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Babar Azam all praise for Fahad Mustafa’s new ...
04:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain get UAE Golden Visa
03:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Veteran musician Mekaal Hasan’s studio gutted ...
03:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali enjoy monsoon rain
02:01 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fia Khan’s new bold pregnancy photoshoot with family goes viral
05:33 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr