Nawal Saeed melts hearts with new sizzling photos in saree

Rising star Nawal Saeed has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Faryaad actress is a fashionista who bedazzled her admirers with her stunning pictures and fashion choices.

The time around, the pretty social media sensation left her admirers bedazzled as she shared stunning pictures of herself.

Dressed in a gorgeous blue-green saree, Nawal looked breathtaking and had the time of her life in the picturesque location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal S ???? (@inawalsaeed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal S ???? (@inawalsaeed)

The Soteli Mamta actor is one of the most promising new faces of Pakistan’s television industry. Despite only being around for a while, Saeed has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, thanks to her impeccable acting skills.

On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Banno which won her a lot of praise from the masses for her portrayal.