Seema Haider’s Pakistani husband moves Indian court against couple for ‘cheating’

Seema Haider, the viral Pakistani woman who traveled to India with her four children to marry the love of her life, continues to face legal woes in a neighboring country and now her first husband moved court against the ‘love birds’ for cheating.
Ghulam Haider, Seema’s first husband, took a legal step, accusing his ex-wife and Sachin of committing cheating, promoting enmity on a religious basis, criminal conspiracy, and altering evidence.
The disgruntled man filed a complaint in UP local court, through an Indian lawyer. The court then directed Jewar law enforcers to reply in two weeks.
The lawyer filed a petition under CrPC 156(3), seeking registration of case against Indian couple, and three other unidentified persons.
Seema’s first husband seeks Child Custody
Ghulam Haider earlier mentioned getting his children back, saying their religious conversion is against international laws. He believes he has every right to his children as they are still Pakistani nationals, despite Seema settling with Sachin in Greater Noida.
Seema Haider had previously stated that she and her children had adopted Hinduism, like Sachin's family. She also expressed fear of being killed if she were to return to Pakistan.
Seema-Sachin Cross-Border Love Story
Seema met Sachin while playing the mobile game PUBG five years back. Last year, she traveled from Pakistan to Dubai to Nepal before entering India with her children.
Her first husband, Ghulam Haider, was working in Saudi Arabia at the time of her departure to India.
Seema and Sachin were arrested on July 4 last year but were granted bail by a local court on July 7. Seema Haider now lives with Sachin in Greater Noida, and the couple is expecting their first child together.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.