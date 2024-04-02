Seema Haider’s Pakistani husband moves Indian court against couple for ‘cheating’

Seema Haider, the viral Pakistani woman who traveled to India with her four children to marry the love of her life, continues to face legal woes in a neighboring country and now her first husband moved court against the ‘love birds’ for cheating.

Ghulam Haider, Seema’s first husband, took a legal step, accusing his ex-wife and Sachin of committing cheating, promoting enmity on a religious basis, criminal conspiracy, and altering evidence.

The disgruntled man filed a complaint in UP local court, through an Indian lawyer. The court then directed Jewar law enforcers to reply in two weeks.

The lawyer filed a petition under CrPC 156(3), seeking registration of case against Indian couple, and three other unidentified persons.

Seema’s first husband seeks Child Custody

Ghulam Haider earlier mentioned getting his children back, saying their religious conversion is against international laws. He believes he has every right to his children as they are still Pakistani nationals, despite Seema settling with Sachin in Greater Noida.

Seema Haider had previously stated that she and her children had adopted Hinduism, like Sachin's family. She also expressed fear of being killed if she were to return to Pakistan.

Seema-Sachin Cross-Border Love Story

Seema met Sachin while playing the mobile game PUBG five years back. Last year, she traveled from Pakistan to Dubai to Nepal before entering India with her children.

Her first husband, Ghulam Haider, was working in Saudi Arabia at the time of her departure to India.

Seema and Sachin were arrested on July 4 last year but were granted bail by a local court on July 7. Seema Haider now lives with Sachin in Greater Noida, and the couple is expecting their first child together.