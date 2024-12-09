Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mahira Khan finally breaks silence about Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan Finally Breaks Silence About Firdous Jamal

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top-rated celebrity Mahira Khan has finally broken silence on criticism made by veteran actor Firdous Jamal.

In October this year, Jamal appeared in an interview and took a dig at Mahira Khan over her increasing age, stating that she is too old for heroine roles in dramas and movies. He had also hit out at Humayun Saeed over his acting.

The host asked Firdous Jamal, “In the past, you said that Mahira Khan looks old and should not be cast as a heroine in dramas or films, but rather in motherly roles. However, after your statement, the actress delivered an outstanding performance in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt. What do you have to say about that?”

In response, Firdous Jamal said, “I still stand by my statement. I simply stated the truth about Mahira Khan’s age. She is an old woman according to her real age.”

Mahira Khan recently appeared in world Urdu Conference in Karachi where Waseem Badami asked her rapid-fire questions.

During the session, Badami asked her to share her opinion about Firdous Jamal. In reply, Mahira stayed away from saying anything as she adopted a cautious approach.

The Sadqay Tumharay starlet said that she could not comment on him as she did not know him personally.

Leading drama channel imposed ban on Firdous Jamal for criticising Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 9 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.2
Euro EUR 291.55 294.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.1 200.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search