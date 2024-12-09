Mahira Khan finally breaks silence about Firdous Jamal

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top-rated celebrity Mahira Khan has finally broken silence on criticism made by veteran actor Firdous Jamal.

In October this year, Jamal appeared in an interview and took a dig at Mahira Khan over her increasing age, stating that she is too old for heroine roles in dramas and movies. He had also hit out at Humayun Saeed over his acting.

The host asked Firdous Jamal, “In the past, you said that Mahira Khan looks old and should not be cast as a heroine in dramas or films, but rather in motherly roles. However, after your statement, the actress delivered an outstanding performance in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt. What do you have to say about that?”

In response, Firdous Jamal said, “I still stand by my statement. I simply stated the truth about Mahira Khan’s age. She is an old woman according to her real age.”

Mahira Khan recently appeared in world Urdu Conference in Karachi where Waseem Badami asked her rapid-fire questions.

During the session, Badami asked her to share her opinion about Firdous Jamal. In reply, Mahira stayed away from saying anything as she adopted a cautious approach.

The Sadqay Tumharay starlet said that she could not comment on him as she did not know him personally.