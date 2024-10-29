Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Leading drama channel imposed ban on Firdous Jamal for criticising Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed

Leading Drama Channel Imposed Ban On Firdous Jamal For Criticising Mahira Khan Humayun Saeed

LAHORE – A leading drama channel has reportedly imposed ban on veteran actor Firdous Jamal after he pointed out flaws in top-rated celebrities Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed.

Reacting to the development, Jamal said no any channel or individual took away his livelihood as all these matters are in control of Allah Almighty.

He however said that he is not a hypocrite. “If I see flaws in someone and does not address them, it would mean I am a hypocrite,” he said while explaining the reasons about what he has said about Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed.

The development comes after Jamal appeared in an interview and took a dig at Mahira Khan over her increasing age, stating that she is too old for heroine roles in dramas and movies. He had also hit out at Humayun Saeed over his acting.

The host asked Firdous Jamal, “In the past, you said that Mahira Khan looks old and should not be cast as a heroine in dramas or films, but rather in motherly roles. However, after your statement, the actress delivered an outstanding performance in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt. What do you have to say about that?”

In response, Firdous Jamal said, “I still stand by my statement. I simply stated the truth about Mahira Khan’s age. She is an old woman according to her real age.”

The comments sparked a debate on social media with some opposing Firdous Jamal and another sections backing his viewpoint.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 29 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search