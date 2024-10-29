Leading drama channel imposed ban on Firdous Jamal for criticising Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed

LAHORE – A leading drama channel has reportedly imposed ban on veteran actor Firdous Jamal after he pointed out flaws in top-rated celebrities Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed.

Reacting to the development, Jamal said no any channel or individual took away his livelihood as all these matters are in control of Allah Almighty.

He however said that he is not a hypocrite. “If I see flaws in someone and does not address them, it would mean I am a hypocrite,” he said while explaining the reasons about what he has said about Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed.

The development comes after Jamal appeared in an interview and took a dig at Mahira Khan over her increasing age, stating that she is too old for heroine roles in dramas and movies. He had also hit out at Humayun Saeed over his acting.

The host asked Firdous Jamal, “In the past, you said that Mahira Khan looks old and should not be cast as a heroine in dramas or films, but rather in motherly roles. However, after your statement, the actress delivered an outstanding performance in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt. What do you have to say about that?”

In response, Firdous Jamal said, “I still stand by my statement. I simply stated the truth about Mahira Khan’s age. She is an old woman according to her real age.”

The comments sparked a debate on social media with some opposing Firdous Jamal and another sections backing his viewpoint.