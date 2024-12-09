Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

BISP decides to open bank accounts of beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) secretary has announced the opening of bank accounts of all beneficiaries.

A meeting of the National Assembly’s Poverty Reduction Committee was held under the chairmanship of Mir Ghulam Ali, during which discussions were held on matters related to BISP, which is aimed at eradicating poverty and elevating the status of marginalised and under privileged sections of society.

BISP officials briefed the committee, informing them that 130,000 women beneficiaries’ thumbprints are not working, adding that special cards will be issued to these women in January.

Regarding the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries’ accounts, officials stated that there are a total of 17,000 bank branches across the country.

They feared that there would be difficulties for beneficiaries to withdraw the assistance amount as most of bank branches are located in urban areas while a larger portion of beneficiaries belong to rural areas.

The BISP officials suggested continuing the fund disbursement through point-of-sale agents.

In response, Committee Chairman Mir Ghulam Ali said when there is human involvement, issues arise. The Benazir Income Support system should be automated.

While briefing the committee, the BISP secretary said that every beneficiary will have a bank account, allowing them to withdraw money from bank branches.

He added that it would be significant achievement, adding that a pilot project will begin in urban areas for three months, where beneficiaries can access their funds.

The Secretary also mentioned that they are working on providing beneficiaries the facility to withdraw money from any bank.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

