OPPO Reno11 5G now available nationwide: redefining mobile photography with portrait expert

Technology

Web Desk
11:35 AM | 2 Apr, 2024
 LAHORE - OPPO, the world's leading smartphone brand, proudly announces the nationwide availability of its latest masterpiece, the OPPO Reno11 5G. Priced at PKR 129,999, the Reno11 exemplifies OPPO's commitment to seamlessly blending refined design with cutting-edge technology, spotlighting its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System and sleek, ergonomic design.

 A Marvel of Design and Photography Excellence

The OPPO Reno11 5G is the pinnacle of aesthetic appeal and functional excellence. The device redefines mobile photography standards by featuring a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is offered in two mesmerizing colors, Wave Green and Rock Grey, inspired by the serene elements of nature.

Elevated Design for the Modern User

With its 3D Curved Design, measuring a mere 7.99mm in thickness and weighing 182g, the Reno11 stands out. The slim profile and the Shimmering Silk Design and OPPO Glow technique ensure the Reno11 is visually captivating and comfortable. The innovative design process results in a luxurious yet durable tactile experience.

A Visual and Auditory Feast

Boasting a 120Hz 3D curved screen, the Reno11 promises an immersive viewing experience on its expansive 6.7” display. The device’s 10-bit AMOLED screen, HDR10+ certification, and dual stereo speakers produce vivid visuals and crystal-clear audio, setting a new benchmark for mobile entertainment.

Redefining Mobile Photography with The Portrait Expert

The Reno11's appeal lies in its ultra-clear portrait camera system. With a 32MP telephoto camera, a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, and an ultra-wide 8MP camera, it captures every moment with stunning clarity. The Portrait Expert Engine ensures every portrait is a masterpiece, empowering users with Pro Power in Portrait.

Introducing the "OPPO Imagine IF" Photography Competition

OPPO is thrilled to bring its globally renowned photography competition, OPPO Imagine IF, to the local market. This presents a phenomenal opportunity for OPPO users to showcase their creativity and talent. With the theme "Faces & Festivities" for April, participants have the chance to win the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G and other fantastic prizes by simply capturing aesthetic photos with their OPPO smartphone and sharing them on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #OPPOimagineIF and tagging @oppopakistan on Instagram and @OPPO on Facebook. Moreover, winners stand a chance to have their work recognized globally, with the prestigious OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 offering an incredible $24,000 annual master prize and the opportunity to exhibit their work at a prestigious art gallery in Paris. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to shine!

