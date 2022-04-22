Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022: Rizvi’s/PAF breeze into main final

Rizvi’s/PAF breezed into the main final of the Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 after beating Asean Polo by 6-4 in the second semifinal played here at the beautiful Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Friday.

On the fourth day of the event, Team Rizvi’s/PAF was up against Team Asean. Both the teams played well against each other and kept on scoring goals but Rizvi’s/PAF dominated the second and fourth chukkers to win the match by 6-4 and also booked in the main final against Kalabagh/Shahtaj to be played on Sunday.

Sensational Hamza Mawaz Khan and Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi were the heroes of the day as both played excellent polo and contributed with three and two goals respectively. The remaining one goal was converted by Sqn Ldr Hamza Iqbal. From Team Asean, Bauti Fenell banged in a brace while Hashim Asad and Haider Asad scored one goal apiece.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the subsidiary final will be played between BN Polo and Sheikh Enterprises at Islamabad Club Polo Ground while the main final will be contested between Rizvi’s/PAF and Kalabagh/Shahtaj on Sunday (April 24, 2022).