Pakistan PM Shehbaz receives congratulatory call from European Commission chief

ISLAMABAD – President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office in a telephone call on Friday, the PMO shared on Twitter.

During the conversation, she underlined the European Commission’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

Thanking her for the felicitations, PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the European Union that are based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

He also highlighted the importance of closer trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the European Commission.

Shehbaz appreciated the GSP Plus arrangement and underlined that, being a mutually beneficial scheme, it has played an important role in expansion of Pakistan-EU trade.

The two leaders agreed to stay in contact and work together to expand Pakistan-EU relations, intensify investment and trade cooperation, and enhance mutual cooperation between the two sides in diverse fields.

The premier also extended a cordial invitation to the European Commission President.