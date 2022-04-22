Pakistan finance minister meets IMF Executive Directors in Washington
WASHINGTON – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Executive Directors of International Monetary Fund in Washington on Friday.
Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Secretary Finance and Governor State Bank of Pakistan were also present in the meeting, according to the finance ministry.
Separately, the minister met representatives of M/s Moody’s at Pak Embassy Washington and members of US-Pakistan Business Council.
Islamabad has formally resumed talks with the IMF in Washington on the bailout package.
The negotiations with US based financial body will continue until April 24 and the IMF will release $1 billion tranche after successful talks, per reports.
