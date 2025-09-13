Sulaiman, Qasim move UN for release of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – The sons of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan have formally approached the United Nations urging intervention over what they describe as “inhumane treatment” of their father in custody.

Reports said Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan have submitted an appeal to the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, raising concerns about their father’s health, safety, and prison conditions at Adiala Jail, where he remains incarcerated for several months.

In their petition, the brothers claimed that Imran Khan is being subjected to solitary confinement, poor nutrition, lack of access to adequate medical care, and constant surveillance—conditions they claim violate international human rights laws.

They emphasized that such treatment undermines human dignity and constitutes psychological torture.

The appeal highlights previous statements by international bodies, including Amnesty International and the US State Department, which have reportedly expressed concern over Khan’s physical and mental well-being in detention.

Imran Khan has been held at Adiala Jail, since late 2023 as he is facing various cases related to corruption, violence and vilation of state secrets.