PM Shehbaz likely to visit Balochistan tomorrow
09:54 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Balochistan tomorrow Saturday, according to reports in local media.

During his visit, he is likely to lay the foundation stone of the project to make two sections of RCD Highways dual carriageway.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with senior journalists.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif has taken a notice of the sale of daily-use items at exorbitant rates in the southwestern province. He also ordered Federal Minister for Industry and National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema to reach Balochistan.

Earlier this week, a special Ramazan relief package was announced for the people of Balochistan.

