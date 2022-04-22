PM Shehbaz likely to visit Balochistan tomorrow
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Balochistan tomorrow Saturday, according to reports in local media.
During his visit, he is likely to lay the foundation stone of the project to make two sections of RCD Highways dual carriageway.
The prime minister will also hold a meeting with senior journalists.
Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif has taken a notice of the sale of daily-use items at exorbitant rates in the southwestern province. He also ordered Federal Minister for Industry and National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema to reach Balochistan.
Earlier this week, a special Ramazan relief package was announced for the people of Balochistan.
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz likely to visit Balochistan tomorrow09:54 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz receives congratulatory call from European ...09:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Solving the Energy Crisis is a “Now or Never” for Pakistan: The ...08:30 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022: Rizvi’s/PAF breeze into main ...07:59 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Child paralyzed as Pakistan reports first polio case in nearly 15 ...07:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Yashma Gill thanks fans who gifted her 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' in Makkah05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Hareem Farooq and Aagha Ali pair up for an upcoming Eid telefilm04:38 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022