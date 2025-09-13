Good news for CNIC applicants as NADRA takes big decision

KARACHI – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has decided to establish 13 new offices and mega centers across various cities of Sindh to facilitate citizens.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting between Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah and a delegation from NADRA*.

The discussions also covered topics such as e-transfer of property, land record management, and broader digital cooperation between NADRA and the Sindh government.

Chief Secretary Shah noted that the province is moving toward online property transfer systems, and both sides have agreed to enhance collaboration on digital initiatives.

He also highlighted that the expansion of NADRA’s services will include rural and underdeveloped areas, ensuring broader access to national identity card facilities for all citizens.

Previously, Federal Ministry of Interior Mohsin Naqvi took key steps to improve passport services in Karachi, including the establishment of passport processing counters at NADRA mega centers.

New passport offices were set up in Central and Western districts, and additional counters were established at NADRA mega centers in Nazimabad and SITE areas.

These efforts are aimed at streamlining identity documentation and making it more accessible and efficient for residents across Sindh.