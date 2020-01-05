Two coaches of passengers' train derail in Sindh
12:37 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Two coaches of passengers' train derail in Sindh
HYDERABAD - Two coaches of the passengers' train derailed in Sindh’s Kotri city on Sunday morning.

Karachi-bound Allama Iqbal Express had just entered Kotri Railay Station when two of its bogies derailed. No casualties have been reported in the accident. Railways officials have reached the spot.

Railway police say two wheels of the bogies went off the track when it was entering the railway station.

Railway workers have put it back on the track and are now repairing the track.

