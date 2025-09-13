Why Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk? Family makes startling revelation

UTAH – The alleged killer of American conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, according to reports.

Robinson, who resided in a six-bedroom house in Washington, Utah, is reportedly facing capital punishment and will appear in court on Tuesday.

Family members of the suspect told investigators that Robinson disliked Kirk intensely, calling him a “man filled with hate.” He was known to be fond of firearms and frequently visited shooting ranges.

The incident occurred at the University of Utah, where Kirk was delivering a speech on gun control and mass shootings.

According to eyewitnesses speaking to international media, the attack took place while Kirk was addressing the topic of firearm regulation.

Charlie Kirk was a prominent conservative figure and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, who later confirmed the suspect’s arrest in a public statement.

Kirk was also the founder of Turning Point USA, a right-wing student organization established in 2012 to promote conservative ideology in academic institutions.

The killing has sparked national debate over political violence and gun culture in the United States, especially due to the suspect’s alleged political motivation and access to weapons.