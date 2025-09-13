Most viral prompt to create mini model using Google Gemini’s ‘nano banana’ trend

Nano Banana, a new image editing release in the Gemini app, continues to make waves since its launch as it offers you turn your favourite photos into images of custom miniatures figures and many more.

The Nano Banana AI image generation is available in all languages and countries where the Gemini app is available.

These days, scaled down versions of pictures have gone viral reflecting how much you can achieve amazing photos with Gemini Flash 2.5 Image model.

The prompt that is being used to create a scaled-down version of photos has been shared by a tech website.

“Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figure of the character in the photo. The style should be realistic, with clearly defined features, and placed in a real-world environment. The figure should be positioned on an office desk [feel free to improvise], standing on a round transparent acrylic base with no text. On the computer screen, display the Adobe Illustrator modelling process of this figure [once again, feel free to improvise]. Next to the screen, place a Ken-style toy packaging box [can be improvised] printed with the original photo,” read t2online post.

How to Use It

Upload a photo and past the above-mentioned prompt. You will get the image within 30 seconds unlike the ChatGPT that takes much tim .

You can download the image and share it on social media.