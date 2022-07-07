Selected bank branches to remain open this Friday ahead of Eidul-Adha

KARACHI – Pakistan's central bank has directed banks to keep designated branches open on Friday ahead of Eidul-Adha.

The Sharif-led government earlier announced the Eidul Aaha holidays from July 8 however the State Bank directed private banks to keep designated branches open tomorrow to facilitate the public ahead of the festive season.

A statement issued by the central bank reads “In order to ensure the availability of banking services to trade and industry, in particular, and public in general, during the extended holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, it has been decided that banks, MFBs shall arrange to open selected branches, only on Friday, July 8, 2022 till 4:00 pm. situated in close proximity of cattle markets, big cities, business centres, commercial markets and hubs, ports etc. throughout the country.

State Bank however announced that RTGS System and Clearing through NIFT will not be available on the aforementioned date.

Clearing transactions including foreign exchange conversion transactions will be settled on the next working day which is July 13, 2022.

Last week, the federal government approved a five-day public holiday from July 8 to July 12 (Friday to Tuesday). Eidul Adha will be celebrated on July 10 as the Zilhaj moon was not sighted, the country’s moon-sighting committee announced last month.