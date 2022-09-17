Attempts to stop PTI’s ‘peaceful revolution’ will lead Pakistan to chaos, says Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan said attempts are made to stop PTI’s peaceful revolution, which could lead to widespread devastation in the country.
Addressing a massive rally in Charsadda, the PTI chief said the game will get out of hand if you do not allow peaceful revolution.
Khan mentioned that global lenders have predicted that cash strapped country is heading towards chaos, saying it is unable for ‘cabal of thieves’ to handle the dilapidating economy. Masses will not forgive the people behind the conspiracy against the PTI government, he said.
The defiant politician said there is still time to steer Pakistan out of a quandary by holding free and fair elections.
Addressing the charged crowd, the former prime minister mentioned the worrying law and order situation in KPK and called on the authorities to restore the peace, saying it is the government's responsibility.
“They came to power to shut down their corruption cases and I just got to know that Ramzan Sugar Mills case is also being closed down,” he said in his opening remarks while coming down hard against the PDM government.
He mentioned that his northwestern KP suffered the most by joining the US war on terror and added that Islamabad should not participate in any global conflict.
