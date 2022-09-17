Imran Khan gears up for another Islamabad march

12:50 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan gears up for another Islamabad march
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has directed party leaders and works to start preparations for a long march in Islamabad to press his demand for early elections in the country.

Addressing party lawmakers and local leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he asked the MPAs to begin preparations for the march in consultation with the provincial leadership.

“Imported government cannot be given more time,” he said, adding that a decision to go Islamabad has been made. He asked the party workers to wait for his call.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan launched what was dubbed as “Azadi March” against the government after his ouster from the Prime Minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in April. He has been claiming that a foreign conspiracy was hatched to topple his government.

However, he ended the march, which had started from Peshawar, after massive clashes erupted between security forces and PTI leaders in the federal capital, claiming that the government wanted confrontation between his party and armed forces. 

Imran Khan gets bail in 'Azadi March' cases 12:51 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan was granted bail till July 6 in ten cases in ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth, ...
12:19 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Pharmaceutical firms offered special package for ...
11:33 AM | 17 Sep, 2022
Army deployed across Pakistan as Imam Husain’s ...
09:25 AM | 17 Sep, 2022
In meeting with Chinese President Xi, PM Shehbaz ...
06:35 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz stresses on Afghan peace, seeks help ...
02:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Shrine retrieved in Muzaffargarh from mafia on ...
12:25 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum gets engaged to Affan Malik (VIDEOS)
09:57 AM | 17 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr