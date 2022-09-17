Peshawar Corps Commander visits Swat after huge protest against ‘growing wave of terror’

PESHAWAR – Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat has visited Swat and interacted with tribal elders as residents took to the streets to protest against militancy.

In a statement, the Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said Corps Commander Peshawar met tribal elders and notables of Malakand, Buner, Shangla and Mardan.

The senior military official also appreciated local elders for their unflinching support to security forces during the war against terrorism, particularly the Swat Operation.

During the meeting, Corps Commander Peshawar assured that armed forces will do everything possible to ensure law and order situation.

The development comes as a large number of residents took to the streets in northwestern region against the recent wave of militancy in the area. The agitators demanded the authorities to restore peace in Swat valley.

The residents panicked as militants of banned TTP established their hideouts in the hilly areas. At least, eight people, including a former peace committee chief and two cops, were killed in the Ghlo Kandaw area of Kabal Tehsil in Swat valley.

“We want peace in Swat”, the banners carrying by protesters cited as people demanded effective measures to control lawlessness in the picturesque valley, which was once controlled by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

People in large numbers gathered to protest against deteriorating law and order situation in Swat. The protest attended by participants from different walks of life demanded that the state fulfills its obligation of providing protection to the people of Swat. pic.twitter.com/CmBrLJ2Miw — The Khorasan Diary (@khorasandiary) September 16, 2022

Militants also kidnapped notable peoples and demanded ransom for the release. Such acts forces people of Swat to protest who claimed that provincial administration failed to maintain law and order.

Residents maintained not to tolerate any unrest in the region, saying peace was their right and the responsibility of the state to restore it.

The recent development comes after the militant group ended its cease-fire with Pakistan accusing Islamabad of violating the ceasefire by conducting raids in the northwestern region.

The terror outfit has carried out some of the deadliest attacks in the South Asian country, targeting politicians, civilians, and armed forces with suicide bombings, targeted killings, and other forms of attacks.

TTP, also known for the attack on Army Public school in Peshawar, in which more than 140 people were martyred, mostly school-going children.

The attacks from banned organisation earlier dropped after Pakistan Army conducted a military operation in 2014 that pushed the militants out North Waziristan district, however attacks were continued to take place after the Afghan Taliban seize Kabul.